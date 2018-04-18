Politics: Early mentorship of the girl-child is key —lawmaker

By Ebun Sessou

Early mentorship of the girl-child on politics has been identified as being very important in making the girl-child active and effective in politics.

The member representing Ojo Constituency 1, Mr. Victor Akande, said this in an interview with the Vanguard while urging parents, gurdians as well as stakeholders to ensure that tutoring the girl-child at the early stage becomes priority for them so as to pave way for their effective engagement in politics.

The lawmaker who is also the acting chairman, Central Business District, CBD, said girls have the opportunity to make effective change in the country if opportunity arises.

According to him, the insinuation that the girl-child is a liability in the country should be corrected by all and sundry, adding that one quality female child is more than a hundred male children if she is well bred.

“When you empower the female child properly, she will be able to feed you at your old age. But, failure to train the girl-child is tantamount to wasting your destiny.

“At every opportunity, the girl-child should be encouraged to know that politics has its intrigues so as to be prepared for the task ahead,” he stated.

On the challenges in politics, he said sexual harassment faced by the girl-child who is aspiring for a political position is an issue which a man who is ready to be a servant and be loyal to his political godfather does not face.

“In most cases, politics come with a price for the girl-child. Any girl who lacks manners and cannot go with the cultural dictates of the good child is likely to fall victim to political circumstances.

His words: “It is necessary to train the girl-child to be at peace. Whatever vocation the girl-child finds herself in, it is more pertinent to train, watch and build her up. Any child who takes interest in politics should be trained in that direction. Let her understand the impediments associated with the vocation especially politics,” he said.