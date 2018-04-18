NASS probes $462m used for military chopper

By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—THE National Assembly has begun probe into the extra budgetary withdrawal of $462 million from the consolidated revenue fund for the purchase of helicopter from an American firm without recourse to the National Assembly for approval.

While the Senate has summoned the Minister of Defence, Brigadier- General Mansur Dan- Ali, retd, and his counterpart in the Finance Ministry, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, to appear before its Committee on Appropriations led by Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central, the House of Representatives mandated its committees on Finance and Ethics and Privileges to investigate the issue.

The Senate committee was, however, given one week to carry out a holistic investigation and report back at plenary.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a point of Order by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP, Imo East.

Senator Anyanwu who came under Order 43, said: “I have it on good authority that in March 2018, from the Federal Account, a whooping sum of $462 million was withdrawn and paid for helicopter to analysts American firm called Helicopter Techno Flight Helicopters, without the approval of the National Assembly.

”I know there was no time there was any request from this Senate for any of such withdrawal from the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federation.

“As a sitting senator of this place, I want to find out how this thing was done. I will suggest that we invite the Minister of Finance and Minister of Defence to tell us how this money was withdrawn and paid to an American company with the approval of this Senate.”

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over yesterday’s plenary, said: “I think we refer this to the Appropriations Committee to find out and report back in one week.”

Section 80 of 1999 Constitution as amended and entitled, “Powers and Control over Public Funds”, read, among others: “All revenues or other moneys raised or received by the Federation (not being revenues or other moneys payable under this Constitution or any Act of the National Assembly into any other public fund of the Federation established for a specific purpose) shall be paid into and form one Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

”No moneys shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the Federation, other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, unless the issue of those moneys has been authorised by an Act of the National Assembly.”

In the House of Representatives, the Committees on Finance and Ethics and Privileges was mandated to investigate the veracity of information that such spending was made by the federal government without the approval of the National Assembly.

The resolution was sequel to a motion brought under “Matters of Privileges” by Toby Okechukwu from Enugu State.

According to Okechukwu, the action of the Federal Government on the arms purchase is at variance with Section 4 & 80 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He argued that it was an abuse of parliamentary privilege, insisting that the constitution provided that all expenditures by the executive needed to pass through appropriation by the National Assembly.

He said that purchasing military hardwares from the United States of America with money not approved by the Parliament was illegal.

“If the framers of our constitution didn’t see the need for all monies to be spent by the executive to be vetted by parliament, then they wouldn’t have included it in the constitution.

“We don’t have to do the duties of the executive and they should allow us do our own. We have to investigate the veracity of this issue. We should look into it.”

Ruling on the matter, the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, said if the information was correct, “It can be regarded as stealing and I don’t think the US can accept any stolen money.”

He later referred the matter to committees on Finance, Ethics and Privileges for investigation.