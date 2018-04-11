NANS Senate President wants FG to stop Zamfara killings

By Kelechukwu Iroma

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has condemned the killing of people by armed bandits in Zamfara State, noting that Federal Government should overhaul the security system in the state.

It also urged the government to establish a special military base in the state so as to guarantee a quick response to distress calls.

A statement by NANS Senate President Comrade Bashir Gorau condoled with the state governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari over the killings.

His words: “We condole with the government and good people of Zamfara State over the recent killings of citizens by armed bandits at Bawar-Daji. We pray to Almighty Allah to have mercy on the departed souls and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

“These continuous wanton killings have compelled NANS as a body to once again call on the Federal Government to revisit its security architecture across the country. It is evident that whatever module the government is using has not been effective in tackling the menace that has stained the Nigerian soil with innocent citizens’ blood and has cut short the stories of many promising souls across the country.

‘’While doing this, we also want to remind the government for the umpteenth time that many stakeholders have called for the establishment of a permanent military base in Zamfara State in order to provide swift response to distress calls and curtail the successive recurrence of these killings. These calls have now become louder as it is evident that the government is fast losing its sovereignty over some parts of the country to armed bandits who carry weapons of destruction in the open.

“It is unfortunate that the entire security personnel deployed to Zamfara State have become spectators who allow illiterate arm-bearing criminals to operate with so much confidence and efficiency. This is the lowest we can ever go as a country.

“We are calling on the government to conduct a thorough probe of the activities of its security agencies in Zamfara State especially and re-energize them to deliver on their mandate.’’