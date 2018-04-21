N6.6bn NASS cars: Online medium goofed – Group

A group, Concerned Nigerian For Democratic Governance, has condemned the smear campaign by an online medium (Not Vanguard) against the Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, saying the online medium goofed on it’s claim of an alleged N6.6bn National Assembly cars saga.

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja, the Chairman of the group, Kelvin Adegbenga, said it is unfortunate that the online medium has resorted to personal blackmail which, according to him, negates the ethics and professionalism of Journalism.

“For the ignorance of the (online medium), the Senate President is not the procurement officer of the Assembly. All contracts and procurement are sole responsibility of the Clerk, National Assembly, Adegbenga said.

He said further; “It is ridiculous of (the online medium) to have used a mischievous headline; “How Saraki’s National Assembly spent N6.6billion Adeosun largesse on exotic cars” as if the National Assembly is the personal arm of distinguished Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Adegbenga reiterated that Funds are not released to the members of the National Assembly but to the contractors through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“It is not the duty of the Senate President to go through the database of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to find out if contractors awarded contracts by the National Assembly are duly registered with them neither is it the duty of the Senate President to find out if contractors are registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He also said that the online medium can publish her news without linking it to the distinguished Senate President; moreover, the Senate President has nothing to do with award of cars contract including the payments for such cars.

“It seems (the online medium) has taken over from another in blackmailing the distinguished Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki especially as we approach 2019 General election but they will surely fail this time around as the Senate President will not be distracted in meeting the yearnings of Nigeria, the statement concluded.