N11bn fraud: Court fixes May 30 for continuation of ex-Katsina gov’s trial

A Katsina State High Court, yesterday, fixed May 30 for continuation of hearing into the case of alleged financial misappropriation against former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema, and three others.

The accused were arraigned on a 24-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, fraud and using forged documents.

The prosecution had said the alleged offences were contrary to sections 96, 311, 363, 366 and 85 of the Penal Code, cap 96 Laws of Katsina State 1991.

EFCC dragged Shema and his former aides to court over alleged misappropriation of about N11 billion belonging to local governments in the state.

The anti-graft agency had said it took the step, following a petition presented by Katsina State government to the commission on the issue.

Others being tried along with Shema are Hamisu Makana, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lawal Rufai, former permanent secretary in the ministry, and ex-ALGON chairman, Lawal Dankaba.

All the four had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After taking their plea, the prosecution and defence counsels told the court that they were ready for the trial.