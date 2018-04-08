I must have a taste of my man before marriage – Sylvia Ukaatu

By ADETUTU ADESOJI

Gone are the days when premarital sex was frowned at. In recent times, the trend of testing the capability of one’s partner before signing the dotted lines has become popular. Sultry actress, Sylvia Ukaatu, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday has proven to be one lady that takes no prisoners when it comes to the issue of intimate matters as she declares that knowing the strength of her partner is serious business.

“It’s an individual opinion but there is nothing wrong in giving in to sex before marriage when it comes to two consensual adults who know what they want. I will give in to sex before marriage because I can’t shout I need to know if my man is fit for the match. It is a serious business because it will be appalling to discover after marriage that my man cannot stay for five minutes in bed,” she told Potpourri in a one-on-one chat, when asked if premarital sex is wrong.

The Anambra beauty further emphasized her love for the intimate act when answering the question of what she would do if after marriage her man becomes inactive.

“We must find a solution, I’m not the type of woman that sings “I don’t like sex” thereby pushing my man outside. I love sex, so, we must find a solution if such a thing happens but God forbid that it happens,” she quipped.

After dumping the medical line to pursue a career in acting, the Olabisi Onabanjo graduate has defied all odds to carve a niche for herself in the make-belief world, featuring in movies like ‘My beautiful wife’, ‘Household Enemies’, ‘Road to Perdition’ and many more.