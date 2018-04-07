Murder of Nigerian artist, daughter: Suspected Killer-husband transfered to SCIID

*As murdered artist’s manager calls on NIS to be on the alert

By Evelyn Usman

Nigerian based Danish man who was arrested Thursday, by the Lagos State Police Command , over an alleged murder of his Nigerian wife and four -year- old daughter, at their Banana Island residence in Lagos, has been transfered to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba for further investigation into the murder.

The suspect, Peter Nielsen, who hails from Denmark Copenhagen, has however , insisted that he had no hand in the murder, claiming that he woke up to find them stone dead.

The deceased, Zainab Alizee, (29) , a rising artist and their four -year-old daughter Petra, were reportedly murdered Thursday.

However, late Zainab Alizee’s employer, Petra Entertainment Limited, has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to be on the alert, since the suspect was a foreigner, even as it called for a discreet investigation by the police.

As at yesterday, Police authorities in Lagos were yet to establish if it was a clear case of murder as they stated that investigation was still ongoing.

But report had it that the artist and her daughter were strangled. An account of the report also had it that the little girl’s body was found lying on her mother’s chest.

The late sensational singer who hailed from Kogi state, started her music career shortly after her secondary school , by writing songs and improving her vocal skills.

She had released three singles before her untimely death.

The rising music artist who was known by her stage name Alizee, hooked up with ace producer and hitmaker Del’b and had on January 10th 2018, released her latest song , Alhaji Musa. Part of the promotions of the song was to be performed at Harrysong’s ‘Kingmaker Concert’ at the Warri Stadium, Delta state ,on April 29th, before the unexpected occurred.

An official statement issued by management of Petra entertainment, the late artist’s manager, clarified that late Zainab Nielsen’s widower was a Danish and not an Italian as was widely reported earlier.

The statement reads,” Petra Entertainment Limited has received with shock news of the sudden demise of our artist Nielsen Zainab Joy (aged 29) and her daughter Nielsen Petra (aged 4) at their Banana Island, Lagos home on the 5th of April 2018.

The late Nielsen Zainab Joy (also known as Alizee) was a Nigerian citizen married to Nielsen Peter Schau a Danish citizen resident in Nigeria.

“ While we exercise restraint in making public comments on the circumstances surrounding the demise of Alizee and her daughter, – in order not to prejudice on-going police investigations – it has become important to correct some misinformation presently circulating in the media space.

“ In this regard, we state that the husband of the late Nielsen Zainab Joy who is also the father of the late Nielsen Petra is Nielsen Peter Schau. Nielsen Peter Schau is a Danish citizen and not an Italian or Asian as has been reported by several media outlets.

“We call all law enforcement agencies to speedily unravel the circumstances surrounding the demise of these vibrant Nigerians and bring all complicit persons and/or entities to justice.

“ In the light of reports suggesting that Alizee’s husband may be under Police investigation in connection with these painful deaths, we particularly call on the Nigerian Immigration Service to remain vigilant at this time and urge the cooperation of all foreign missions in the country. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the relatives of the late Zainab and Petra.”

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chile Oti, who confirmed the incident, stated that “ the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has deployed investigators to the crime scene to pick evidences that would help in the investigation.”

Oti added that the command had written the Denmark embassy , to intimate it on the incident.