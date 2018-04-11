Murder of Nigerian artist, daughter: Danish husband remanded in prison custody

By Evelyn Usman

Peter Nielsen, the 53-year-old Danish man alleged to have murdered his Nigerian wife and daughter, on April 5, 2018, at their residence in Banana Island, Ikoyi Lagos has been remanded in the Ikoyi prison.

He was arraigned before the Yaba court 2, on a two count charge of murder.

But he pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Magistrate K.B Ayeye, however said that the suspect should be remanded in prison custody until May 8, 2018, when the advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP would have been received.

An earlier statement by the Lagos State Police Command on the update of the matter read ” The Lagos State Police Command hereby notifies the general public that it had decided to take Mr. Peter Nielson, the Danish man alleged to have murdered his wife Mrs. Zainab Nielson and daughter, Petral Nielson to court for two counts charge of murder.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State has directed that the case be charged to court based on the findings of the Crime scene detectives sent to the apartment of the Nielsons after the alleged murder was committed, the preliminary autopsy report and the result of DNA analysis carried out by forensic experts.

He would be taken to the Yaba Magistrate Court today 11th April, 2018, where the case would be mentioned and his trial for the offence of murder begins.

Meanwhile, a duplicate copy of the murder casefile has been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.”

