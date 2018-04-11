MTN Foundation fetes kids across Nigeria

The MTN Foundation has put a smile on the faces of about 1,500 kids in 36 institutions across the country. Each establishment was gifted foodstuff and baby care products.

According to Dennis Okoro, Director, MTN Foundation, “the provision of basic living amenities and consumables to the less privileged is critical to the growth and development of our country. We are passionate about this and that is what these initiatives are about, making life better for the children of this great nation.”

The management of the homes visited expressed their gratitude for MTN Foundation’s care, which they described as timely and uplifting.

MTN Foundation Director, Mrs Mosun Bello-Olusoga noted that “Children’s homes such as these typically have a hard time sourcing funds. We all need to do our part, we all need to do more. Moments like these give us the opportunity to step out, reach out and show love.”

During each visit, MTN staff and representatives of the Foundation spend time with the children, talking about life, interests and inspirations as well as playing with the kids.

“These are very special places with very special children. Bursting with ideas, kids are such great dreamers not bound by perceived limitations. They are so full of love, children are an inspiration to us all! I am grateful and honoured to have been part of this,” said Adekemi Adisa, a General Manager in MTN’s Human Resources Division.

Places visited include Kids with a vision Foundation, Jos; Katsina Children’s Home; Al Ansar Home, Abuja; Bethesda Home for the Blind, Lagos and others.