MMPN holds convention in Abuja

Fashola to chair event

The Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, will chair the 2nd National Convention of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, MMPN, with the theme: “2019: Our Role” holding in Abuja next week.

The event which will attract other Ministers, Governors members of the National Assembly, top government officials is slated to hold between Friday, April 27 and Sunday April 28, 2018 at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja by 10am.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) who is also the spiritual father of the day will be conferred with the title of Grand Patron of MMPN.

According to MMPN President, AbdulRahman Balogun, over 250 members from different media industries and business interests across the 36 states of Nigeria are expected to grace the convention.

“We hope to use the convention to sensitiseour members and the general public on important issues and areas that are beneficial to their needs and the society at large, most especially as we approach 2019. We also believe the convention will create a good learning experience and networking platform for all participants,” he said.