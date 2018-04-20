Mischief makers do not mean well for our country – Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

Following an alleged fake facebook account ascribed to the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidency on Friday rebutted Zahra Buhari’s ownership of the account, saying that mischief maker’s idea was to use fake account to create unnecessary tension in country.

In a statement signed and sent to newsmen by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina charged Nigerians to disregard such account noting that Buhari’s daughter was not the real owner of the account.

Read the full statement below:

FAKE FACEBOOK ACCOUNT IN ZAHRA BUHARI’S NAME

Merchants of mischief have taken their antics against the first family further by creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Zahra, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter.

The fake account, conspicuously different from the authentic one, was used to post a message on April 17, 2018, at 9.07 a.m.

A picture of President Buhari, with snowflakes all over him, and being welcomed to a foreign country was used, alongside this message:

“Children of God, here is a 75 years old man walking in the snow without cardigan just to rescue the battered economic status of Nigeria and some of you senseless people feel he travels too much, as if he travels for partying or merry making.

“God bless Nigeria. Please share…”

The Presidency hereby repudiates the Facebook account, as it does not belong to Zahra. Members of the public are urged to be wary, and see through the intentions of those behind the fakery. They seek to attract odium to the first family, and also do not mean well for our country.