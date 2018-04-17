Minister condemns borehole drilling by quacks

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR —Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has condemned the indiscriminate drilling of boreholes in Nigeria by quacks which he said has negative consequences on the environment and the people who consume water from such boreholes.

Speaking at the opening of a seven-day professional development training on water well drilling in Soft Rock environment organized by the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists, COMEG and the Geocardinal Engineering Services Limited, in Calabar, Cross River State, Fayemi said it was unfortunate that it has become an all comers affairs as unqualified people have taken over the industry.

His words: “Borehole drilling companies are spring up every day with boreholes drilled without recourse to lay down rules and regulations. This has led to abortive boreholes and huge losses of resources by government, companies and individuals and dashed hope of communities.”

The Minister who was represented by the Federal Mines Officer in Cross River State, Engr Okhuoya Onah, said COMEG was mandated to control the training and experience to be acquired by persons to practice as mining engineers, geoscientist, hydrologists among others.