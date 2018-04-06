Mimiko to speak today at launch of digital training for 500,000 Youths

The former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko will today speak at the launch of Basic Digital Education Initiative (BDEI) event in Lagos.

BDEI, an initiative of Technology for Development (Tech4Dev), a non-profit social enterprise in partnership with Microsoft Nigeria, plans to train 500,000 young Nigerians on digital skills and combat low proficiency of digital skills among adults between 18 and 60 years.

As the keynote speaker, Mimiko will be speaking on the topic “Knowledge Based Economy: the Technology Frontier”, at the launch of the initiative scheduled to hold at the Microsoft Office in Victoria Island, Lagos, today.

According to the organisers, Mimiko was selected as Keynote Speaker based on his passion for sustainable development and contributions towards empowering the younger generation.