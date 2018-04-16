Methodist Church asks S’East govs to revive Nkalagu cement factory

…Says value of human life depreciated under APC govt

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—METHODIST Church Nigeria, Diocese of Onitsha (Eastern Gateway) has called on South East governors to join hands together to revive the Nkalagu Cement Factory, as it is capable of creating thousands of jobs for unemployed youths.

It said that the Nkalagu Cement Factory should not be allowed to suffer the same fate suffered by the old Anambra Motor Company, ANAMCO, assembling plant in Enugu which used to be the pride of the South East.

Methodist Church Nigeria also called on the Federal Government to find lasting solution to the killings by herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents, saying that “never in the history of Nigeria has value of human life lost its essence like in the current Federal Government of the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

The Bishop, Methodist Diocese of Onitsha, Rt. Rev. Livinus Biereonwu Onugha made the call in his address at the 16th Annual Diocesan Synod of the Church, titled, “Strive for Peace and Holiness” held at All Saints Methodist Church, Ukpor /Oraukwu Street Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Bishop Onugha also called on the chairman of South East Governors Forum to explore an avenue to interact with business men and women of South East extraction to seek ways and means they can be of help to each other.

He said: “May I strongly appeal to the South East Governors to revive the Nkalagu Cement Factory. I feel so bad to hear that ANAMCO Enugu has been sold. Chairman of South East Governors Forum should explore an avenue to interact with business men and women of South East to seek ways and means to help each other.

“We can without the Federal Government make the South East industrial hub to attract the international community. No doubt, we can do it and I’m proud to be an Igbo man for God can also be called an Igbo man. He is loving, accommodating, creative, enterprising, truthful and that is the Igbo man.

“Methodist Church Nigeria condemns in its entirety, the violent activities of killer herdsmen and wonder why a government would sit and watch her citizens slaughtered on daily basis without any measure to check the incessant and barbaric brutal killings.

“How can the cry of families and communities be left unheeded by the president whose responsibility as the Commander -in –Chief is to protect lives and properties of her citizens? Why should a president who is fair to all label an unarmed group of people terrorist against the outcry of the international community, only to keep dead silence on the activities of herdsmen who carry automatic weapons to kill, maim and sack communities out of their ancestral homes and yet, have not been declared terrorist group”