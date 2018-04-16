‘Medview not indebted to anyone’

By Lawani Mikairu

The Managing Director, Med-View Airlines, Alhaji Muneer Bankole weekend said the airline was not indebted to its service providers including the international ones. He also said the airline was financially solvent as the recent rationalization of staff was only part of efforts to jig its operations

This explanation was made by Bankole in a media briefing in Lagos to debunk the recent publication by an online media that the airline was currently owing salaries and other service providers . He explained that the airline is not indebted to any of its international service providers as rumoured , adding that Med-View “had paid to the tune of $9,000,000 (Nine Million Dollars)to Gatwick Authority, Menzies and World Fuel in the United Kingdom alone”.

According to him , the airline decided to temporarily scale down its operations as two of its aircraft are currently undergoing major checks at a repair facility abroad. This explains why it has concentrated on domestic flights and London operations, adding that it will return to all its routes once the planes are back to Nigeria from the checks.

Bankole said: “if you owe a foreign service provider you will not last six months. Reason is that the antecedents of the past and many airlines have come and did not last six months then left a bad taste in the mouth. So what they told us is that we must have a commitment to give 3months.