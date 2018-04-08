Man drowns in hotel’s swimming pool

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police has begun investigation into the death of a 35-year-old man who drowned inside the swimming pool of a hotel in Ishashi area of the state, weekend.

The deceased identified simply as Shakiru as gathered, checked into Regional Hotel and Suites and went to the swimming pool, in the company of his girlfriend with an undisclosed identity.

It could not be ascertained if he could swim. But reports had it that an alert was later raised , on discovering that he could have drowned.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident , said : “ One Achikode Christopher , 34, a manager attached to Regional Hotel and Suites at Ishashi, reported at the state that one of his customers, simply identified as Sikiru, whose address is still unknown, was found dead inside the hotel swimming pool upon diving into the water.

On receipt of this information,policemen went to the scene of crime and recovered the remains of the said man. No traces of injuries were found and no identification nor phone was recovered from him.

The girl friend that he came with disappeared immediately, with all links of identification of the deceased, possibly for fear of arrest.

The corpse has since been recovered and deposited at Badagry General Hospital while investigation continues.”