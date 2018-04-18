Man docked over alleged theft of cell phone worth N7, 000

A 25-year-old man, Opeyemi Dada, who allegedly stole a Vivo cell phone, valued at N7,000, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

Dada, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 28, at Artisti Company, Mupin, Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused stole the phone belonging to the complainant, Mr Taiwo Oluwapelumi.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 413 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, denied committing the offences, while Senior Magistrate G. E. Akan, granted him bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until April 23 for mention.

NAN