Man in court for luring minor with money in exchange for ‘sex’

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 62-year-old man, Sikiru Gbadamosi in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly enticing two teenage girls with money in exchange for sex.

The accused, a resident of 8 Araromi St., Beach Area in Ikorodu community is standing trial on a count charge of sexual assault.

The two teenage girls, aged 11 years and 13 years old respectively also resided in the accused neighbourhood.

The prosecutor, Sgt. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March at about 2 p.m. in his apartment.

He said the accused usually invited the girls into his apartment when returning from school to have sex with them and paid them between N100 and N1,000 each.

Iberedem said that the defendant had been sleeping with them for a long time and threatened them not to tell anybody or be dealt with.

The prosecutor said some neighbors confronted the girls on what they were always coming to do with the man, they confessed and the matter was reported to the police.

Iberedem said the girls were taken to the hospital adding that reports conducted on the girls’ vagina confirmed defilement.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Section 263 stipulates a life imprisonment on conviction.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F. A. Azeez, granted the accused bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties must be of grade level 12 and above and has a land that has Certificate of Occupancy.

Azeez also said that one of the sureties must be his family member who paid tax to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 9 for mention. (NAN)