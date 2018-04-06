Man appears in court for alleged rape in Ota

The police in Ogun, on Friday, charged a man, Monday Nome, 34, in an Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court, Ogun, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The defendant, who lives at No. 15, Araokanmi Street, Aiyetoro in Ota, is facing one count charge of rape.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbedi, told the court that the parents of the girl reported the case at the Onipanu police station on March 5.

He said that the defendant committed the offence sometime in 2016 at about 3.10 p.m. at his residence in Ota.

Gbesi alleged that the defendant had a carnal knowledge of the 14-year-old girl without her consent at his residence.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 358 of the Criminal Code Vol. 1 Revised Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, granted the defendant bail of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and swear an affidavit.

Alan also ordered that the sureties should provide tax clearance payment within the last one year and submit photocopy to the court.

He adjourned the case to April 9 for hearing.

NAN