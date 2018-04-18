Mace stealing: Reps adjourn sitting, pay solidarity visit to senate

*say N/Assembly under terrorist attack

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- Members of the House of Representatives have adjourned sitting for 30 minutes to pay solidarity visit to the Senate.

Recall that the Senate was attacked early Wednesday morning by yet-to-be identified thugs who made away with the mace.

Mace is the symbol of authority of the Senate, without which no official duties could be held and recognized as such.

The members upon resumption of plenary on Wednesday got wind of the stealing of mace and roundly condemned the ill development.

Many of them who were eye witnesses to the incident described it as a “terrorist attack” on the institution of legislature.

They feared that their lives were in danger if the National Assembly could be attacked in such a commando style in broad day light and mace taken.

At the moment, the lower chamber lawmakers are still in the Senate chamber to reconvene in later.

Details coming shorty