LUC: NBA sets up 7-man c’ttee to tackle govt

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewodo

Lagos—The Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has constituted a 7-man committee to fashion out proposed amendments on the Lagos Land Use Charge, LUC to achieve its objectives in bringing down the rates imposed by the state government.

Constituting the committee at the Bar centre, the branch chairman, Mr Adesina Ogunlana noted that it has become imperative for them to formulate a proposed amendments to the law to be recommended to the state government.

The committee among others is to examine the legal validity and social justice of the controversial law and economic rationale of the law, and formulate alternatives to the Land Use Charge laws as promulgated by the state House of Assembly and submit same tor the lawmakers for consideration.

The committee is expected to submit its report on or before April 9, this year. Members of the committee include Mr. Adejare Kembi, Olumide Fusika, Kayode Enitan, Ademola Adewale, Olumide Oniyire, Dave Ajetomibi and I. Bello.