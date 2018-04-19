I was under love spell for 18 years, housewife tells court

A housewife, Mariam Adegoke, yesterday, pleaded with an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan for divorce, alleging that she had been under a love spell for 18 years.

Mariam had approached the court for the dissolution of her marriage to Lukman Adegoke, on the grounds that she no longer loved him.

She said: “Sometime in 2000, I followed Adegoke to his house as a friend, but I lost my senses a few minutes after I entered his room and I could not leave the place again.

“I was in the house for three years before I returned to my parents.

“But I was restless for two days in my parents’ house, so I went back to him and I remained under a love spell until recently, when I regained my senses and discovered that I married a wrong person.

“I gave birth to six children, but only two of them are alive.”

The respondent was not in court.

Chief Mukaila Balogun, the court’s President, noted that the respondent was served a court summon on three occasions, but failed to show up.

“The marriage is hereby dissolved and custody of the first child is given to the respondent and the second child should remain with the petitioner,” Balogun ruled.

He directed the court registrar to serve the respondent a copy of the judgment.