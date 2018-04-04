Looters’ list: You can’t fool Nigerians with incompetence, PDP tells Presidency

By Henry Umoru & Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the Presidency and All Progressives Congress, APC, have failed in their ploy to use their so-called looters’ lists to divert public discourse from the raging questions on their incompetence, numerous scandals and overall failure in governance.

PDP’s statement came as former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North), challenged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to provide evidence linking her with his allegations that she looted N9.8 billion.

The party, through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbon-diyan, said in a statement yesterday that Nigerians have now seen that Federal Government has no case against it, noting that the lists only had individuals who were not indicted or convicted for corruption, some of who were not even members of the party.

The statement read: “It is now a notorious fact that the whole essence of the flimsy and contemptible lists was to cause public misperception, change the topic and divert international and national discourse from various serious issues, including the parlous state of the nation’s economy caused by President Muhammadu Buhari’s misrule, for which Nigerians are now resorting to vices, including slavery and suicide as options.”

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, Senator Oduah, who noted that Lai Mohammed came up with such a list with her inclusion to win a quarrel, said the allegation involving the said sum was not only untrue but also laughable.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to the list of looters released by Lai Mohammed in which, by treachery or by happenstance, my name featured.

“It is worrisome how a serving Minister could condescend so low in what appeared like a childish altercation to start mentioning names of his alleged looters without verified or verifiable facts, to win what he considered a quarrel.

“I would have simply ignored him since his notoriety in making false and laughable statements has gained prominence in recent times.”