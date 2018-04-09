‘London Fever’ producer, Mina’s Dollz returns with Talk Show!

By Benjamin Njoku

After an impressive debut into Nollywood in 2017 with the movie, ‘London Fever’ starring some of the trail-blazing actors including Toyin Abraham, Alexx Akubo, Mike Godson among others, Mina’s Dollz is back again with yet another mind-blowing project. This time a self-styled talk show called, The Mina’s Dollz show.

It’s a Talk show on women empowerment, The Mina’s Dollz Show, acccording to the producer, seeks to inform and educate it viewers on a range of issues concerning women such as health, relationship, lifestyle and more.

“It is a platform where successful women and men from all works of life are invited as guest to speak about their journey and challenges they had to face before achieving success in their field of endeavour,” he says.

An hour programme, the show is designed not just to educate but also entertain the audience. For every edition, an artiste will perform at the end of the show to close it.

Hosted by Christina Bartlet also known as Mina’s Dollz alongside, Hannah Marie Sang, the show airs every first Friday of the month on Ben TV Sky Channel 238.

Meanwhile, following the successful premiere of her debut movie in London last year, Mina’s Dollz has concluded plans to premiere ‘London Fever’ in Nigeria as well as showing the movie in major cinemas across the country sometime in the second quarter of the year.

Directed by Charles Uwagbai, the movie also parades the likes of Juliet Ibrahim, Hafeeze Oyetoro aka Saka, Chiwetala Agu, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, Etinosa Idemudia , Lilian Eroro , Francis Odegaamong others.