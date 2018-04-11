I ‘ll not attend summit of Americas – Venezuelan President

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he has decided not to participate in the forthcoming Summit of Americas in Peru, local media reported on Wednesday.

The two-day summit will start in Lima on Friday.

Maduro has been invited to attend the event but later the Peruvian authorities have revoked the invitation, following the decision to withdraw the invitation, the Venezuelan leader has repeatedly stated that he would do utmost to attend the event.

“Last night I made a decision that I would not go to the Summit of Americas in Lima.

“I will stay with my nation to celebrate the failure of the 2002 coup,’’ Maduro said on Tuesday as broadcast by the state television channel.

The politician added that the summit was not an event of high priority for Caracas.

The president of Peru said that his Venezuelan counterpart Maduro could visit Lima, but he would not be able to participate in the forthcoming Summit of the Americas due to the absence of an official invitation.

“Any Venezuelan citizen could come to our country. As for the specific case of the Venezuelan president, he has no invitation to participate in the summit.

“So we speak not about the way he could enter the country, he could cross the border without any problems. The state has sent a clear signal, Mr. Maduro has not been invited,’’ Martin Vizcarra.

Recently, the Venezuelan leader has had an intention to participate in the summit, however earlier in the month; Maduro changed his position on the issue saying that the event would be a waste of time