Linkage Assurance plans online motor insurance

LINKAGE Assurance Plc has secured the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to distribute its motor insurance policies online.

The company in a statement said its online platform is a robust technology platform that makes its motor policies more accessible to its customers anywhere in Nigeria.

However the policy can also be bought by anyone outside Nigeria whose vehicle is within Nigerian territory.

The product, which is a major breakthrough in the company’s quest to deepen penetration through more distribution channels, is expected to drive more sales and boost the firm’s premium growth.

The company said the platform will enable customers to buy Comprehensive Motor Insurance, Motor Third party, Third Party Plus and Third Party Fire and theft policies online for fleet and single cars.

Managing Director/Chief Executive of the company, Dr. Pius Apere, commenting on the product said: “This is a major breakthrough for us because we are committed to ensuring that we deliver seamless service, such that our customers from the comfort of their home or offices can buy insurance and get their certificates without a face to face contact with us”.

Apere said this was a result of hard work, dedication and most importantly commitment to deliver consumer value.

According to him, Linkage will continue to invest in technology, research and its people for more innovative products and services.

“Our customers are our priority and we will continue to meet their needs and expectation,” he stated.

For motor comprehensive and motor Third Party Plus covers, in addition to personal data and car details, customers are expected to upload picture of the car to be insured.

Upon the successful payment for the respective policy with the use of credit/debit cards or Linkage scratch cards (exclusive to Third Party -N5,000 and Third Party Plus -N10,000), the customer is to receive/download his or her insurance certificate and policy document.

This portal can also be utilized by brokers and agents pre-registered with Linkage Assurance Plc.

Upon the launch of the platform, visitors to Linkage Assurance website can get to the motor insurance portal via the “online insurance” button on the site.