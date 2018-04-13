LG Service Commission underfunded — Chairman

By Ebun Sessou

Alhaji Babatunde Rotinwa, the Chairman, Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, has appealed to the state government for more funding to enable it to actualise its mandate.

Rotinwa spoke at Stakeholders’ Meeting on “A Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Law, 2015 and for Connected Purposes”.

It was gathered that the public hearing was organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly’s five-man Ad-hoc Committee headed by Mr Kazeem Raheem, representing Ibeji-Lekki Constituency II.

Rotinwa, in his contribution, said: “I must respectfully inform this House that, a lot of time, we go a begging with the local government.

“This is because funds that are made available to the Local Government Service Commission are grossly inadequate.

“We are now recommending that while the state government pays the salaries of staff within the commission, other charges of the commission and the monthly running cost should be funded directly from the subvention given to the local government from the federal purse,” he said.

According to him, the commission has a staff strength of more than 20,000.

On the tenure of office for the members of the commission, Rotinwa suggested five years instead of four years, to bring it in line with the civil service commission and other commissions in the state.

The chairman, who also called for severance allowance at the end of the term of members of the commission, said that local government administration remained central to people.

Another stakeholder, Mr Sadisu Jimoh, the Chairman, Ijede Local Council Development Area, said the bill, if it scaled through, would strengthen governance at the grassroots.

Also speaking, Mr Oladiran Ajetunmobi from Magodo area of the state, who also commended the bill, suggested increase in the composition of the commission’s membership from four to six.

Mr Sogo Osinkoya, Council Manager, Egbe Idimu, LCDA, on his part, called for local government autonomy.

‘The local government system needs to be strengthened and enhanced through autonomous operations without any contention.