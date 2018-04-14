Leaders need training to attain global citizenship — Ogudoro

By Simeon Ndaji

Public and private sector leaders in Nigeria can have access to high quality professional training in business management, entrepreneurship and attain global citizenship and contribute optimally to the building of a viable nation.

A UK-based Educationists and Development Communication Consultant, Dr Peter Ogudoro made this statement in Ikeja,Lagos on Thursday in respect of a special accelerated training programme scheduled to last for seven intensive learning days starting from April 21-29,2018 at Ikeja.

The training will prepare the participants for professional Business Management and Public Relations practice and put them on a global network that will accelerate their careers considerably. Speaking to Saturday Vanguard,Dr Ogudoro said, “This is a special project meant to help the next generation of public and private sector leaders and scholars in Nigeria access high quality professional training in business management, entrepreneurship and secure a world class employability and business credentials in 2018 through a special scholarship scheme for young scholars.

This will help beneficiaries flourish and forge ahead of their peers in an increasingly challenging economic climate.”

He stated that talented graduates and undergraduates, as well as hardworking higher education aspirants with relevant aptitudes will get 72% scholarship to enable them participate and acquire the 21st century skills that will distinguish them from the crowd for guaranteed employment,entrepreneurship opportunities, and scholarship for post graduate studies both within and outside Nigeria.