Lazy youths’ comment: Our PVCs will speak for us, PDP Youth Leader tells Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his London comments in which he described some Nigerian youths as lazy and uneducated

Faulting the President’s remarks, Udeh-Okoye insisted in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday that the Nigerian youth remained the “most innovative, enterprising, hard working, and patriotic,” saying come 2019, the youths will speak with their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs).

He said: “The best answer to this assault on the sensibilities of the Nigerian youth is to obtain PVC and be ready to repay the President in his own coin in 2019 by showing him the red card across the country.

“We are saddened by what has become a habitual and flagrant demarketing of Nigeria and her citizens by President Muhammadu Buhari, especially anytime he steps outside the shores of the country. A President sincere about attracting foreign investors would not go about running his citizens down, telling the entire world that his citizens are corrupt and now, that the youth, which constitute about 60 per cent of the country’s population are uneducated, lazy, and unwilling to work.”

He accused the President of standing the truth on the head before the international community.

“President Buhari should have instead, told the world that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has incurred a debt of over N11 trillion in just three years without any completed project, especially socio-economic infrastructural projects that will drive youth entrepreneurship, to show for it in his third anniversary as President.

“He should have told the international community that his poor management of the economy has wantonly devalued the Naira from N160 to a United States Dollar he inherited in 2015 to between N350 to N400 and has triggered investment flights to neighbouring countries like Ghana.

“Indeed, he should have confessed to the world that over 16 million hard working Nigerians, most of them youths, lost their jobs, 18 million became acutely underemployed, and inflation hit an all-time high due to his incompetence and lack of vision,” he added.

The National Youth Leader, however, enjoined Nigerian youths to exercise patience, saying the 2019 elections are barely a year away. a

“The best answer to this assault on the sensibilities of the Nigerian youth is to obtain Permanent Voters Card and be ready to repay the President in his own coin in 2019 by showing him and the fumbling APC the red card across the country”, Udeh-Okoye stressed.