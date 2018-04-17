Lawyer decries continuous detention of El-Zakzaky, wife

An American based lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Ogebe, has decried the continuous detention of the Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, describing it as a dent on Nigeria’s human rights records.

Ogebe, who is the Coordinator, Justice for Jos Project made the remarks at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ogebe called on the Federal Government to release the Shiite leader and his wife, as both had spent over two years in detention.

“The government is not doing well in the area of human rights and if it fails to manage the Shiite protest now, it may escalate.

“Their peaceful protest should not be taken for granted.

“It is not only the country’s economy that is being destroyed, the human rights record of this country is also being affected,’’ Ogebe said.

He also expressed concerns over recent information going round that most of the remaining Chibok girls were no longer alive.

The human rights activist said the government must do more to rescue the remaining girls.

Newsmen recall that Justice Gabriel ‎Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja had ordered that El-Zakzaky and his wife be released.

Kolawole also ordered the government to pay them damages for infringing on their fundamental human rights.

