At late Mbu’s autobiography launch: Disintegration not answer to national question, says Amaechi

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, called for continuous dialogue in the search for an answer to the national question, saying disintegration, as some were championing, was not an option worth pursuing.

Amaechi stated this at the presentation of ‘Dignity in Service,’ the autobiography of late Nigerian ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Matthew Mbu, in Abuja.

Other dignitaries at the event include former governors of Akwa Ibom, Edo and Cross River states, Victor Attah, Lucky Igbinedion and Liyel Imoke respectively; Anambra State gubernatorial flag bearer of United Peoples Party, UPP, in the 2017 guber election, Osita Chidoka, and former Minister of Health, Professor Alphonsus Nwosu.

Others are Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani; former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau (retd); erstwhile President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara; Chairman, Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay; Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, and Senator Khiariat Gwadabe among others.

Speaking at the book launch, Amaechi, who doubled as chairman of the occasion, admitted knowing little about the late diplomat but added that his record of unblemished stewardship would continue to remain a reference point in years to come.

“The late M.T. Mbu was from the South-South but he was not a South-South Minister. He preached one Nigeria while he lived and this is what I think we all should be doing. There are many things we can continue to discuss rather than asking for the disintegration of the country,” he stated.

A retired diplomat, Ignatius Olisameka, who was one of the figures that graced the occasion, descried the author as a man of immense courage, who projected the image of the country positively wherever he was assigned.

While lauding the author for his effort, particularly his reference in the book of how the late Nnamdi Azikiwe won a seat in the Western Region but was prevented from assuming duties, Olisameka regretted the failure of Mbu to tell the story of how the Zik of Africa masterminded the exit of Professor Eyo Etta from the Eastern Region to pave way for an indigenous person.

The book is a chronicle of the life and times of the eminent lawyer and quintessential diplomat as well as scheming and intrigues in the corridors of power, particularly the event that led to the choice of the late Umaru Yar’Adua as the Presidential flag bearer of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2007 in place of the former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili.