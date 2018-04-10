Lalong hails Buhari’s decision

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to contest the 2019 Presidential election saying the declaration is an indication that the President is willing to submit himself to democratic processes rather than submit to the wishes of the few.

The Governor stressed that he is fully in support of the President’s bid to seek to serve the country for another four years hence his being among the first set of Governors to call on the President to re-contest.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, “The declaration is an indication of the President’s firm belief in democracy and the rule of law, the President has equally demonstrated that he is willing to submit himself to democratic processes and the will of the people rather than submit to the wishes of a few.

“The President made it clear that his declaration is as a result of a popular clamour by Nigerians thereby reinforcing his belief in listening and rendering service to the people.

“By endorsing the President’s declaration, Governor Lalong of Plateau State has shown that he is fully in support of the President’s bid to seek to serve the country for another four years. This is not surprising as Lalong was among the first set of governors to call on the president to re-contest.

“So for us, it is a positive response to our wishes and an affirmation that the President is a listening leader who is committed to doing what is in the public interest.”