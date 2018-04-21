Lagos agog as Beejay Sax live concert berths

By Ayo Onikoyi

All roads lead to the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, for the second edition of ‘Beejay Sax Live’ by Bolaji Sax, one of Nigeria’s finest and trending gospel saxophonists, on May 13.

The event, a concert, is coming one year after his astounding but highly successful first effort, also in Lagos. The event will equally feature top Christian musicians such as Frank Edwards, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Big Bolaji, Ifeoluwa Odogiyan, Olaolu Gbenjo, Onos, Bukola Bekes, MOZ, Tosin Bee, Femi Okunuga and Odunayo Abodunrin. The roll call of comedians includes the likes of Saco, Woli Agba, and Kenny Black.

The youthful artiste, whose real name is Banjoko Abolaji David, said the event is a dream and a vision.

“Personally I like to challenge myself. There is this saying that if your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big dreams. I thought let’s do things differently, take over our environment, take things to the next level and make it grand. That’s how Beejay Sax Live started; I give all the glory to God,” he quipped, on how the event began.

According to the graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, he would be performing live with a band of 20 which includes protégées of 10 years and below, adding that the event would make participants explore and engage the supernatural in a fun-filled and beneficial way.

“This year we are doing things differently. Last year was just album dropping and launching. This year it’s a concert, live performance. We are taking it to the next level this year. There will be a lot of dance, intense worship and comedy.