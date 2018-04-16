Labour lauds NIPOST’s clamp down on courier coys

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) says that the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) clamp down on some courier companies will revitalise its operation.

SSASCGOC’s General Secretary, Mr Ayo Olorunfemi made the commendation in Lagos on Monday in an interview with Newsmen

The Courier Regulatory Department of NIPOST on March 27, shut five courier companies for allegedly operating illegally and revoked licences of 17 others.

However, Mr Ishaya Diwa, Senior Assistant Postmaster General and Head, Courier Regulatory Department, had said that the clamp down was a renewed effort to rid the industry of illegal operators.

Diwa said that the action became necessary in view of the increase in the activities of illegal operators which had affected genuine businesses and served as economic sabotage in the country.

SSASCGOC scribe said: “NIPOST is doing all it can to bring back its lost glory and compete with international organizations.’’

Olorunfemi stressed the need for courier companies to conform to the new rules and standards set to improve the image and goals of the postal service.

“NIPOST is repositioning itself and will not hesitate to penalise any company contravening its rules.

“I urge the courier companies to adhere to stipulated standard and re-strategise their operations,” he said.