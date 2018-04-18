Kwesé TV launches new series, Face to Face

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Pay-TV operator, Kwesé TV has introduced a new docu-series called Face to Face. The series is airing on its exclusive channel dedicated to programming for entrepreneurs, Kwesé Inc, channel 405.

Face to Face pits some of the world’s greatest figures and brands whose presence have shaped the world, against each other.

The series features adversaries, opponents and the best or worst of enemies that have all been ground-breaking leaders in various fields including the arts, fashion and lifestyle, economy, technology and politics.

Each episode features two well-known figures in a comparative style: Jobs vs Gates, Pepsi vs Coca-Cola, Puma vs Adidas, Airbus vs Boeing, Chanel vs Schiaparelli, Lagerfeld vs YSL, Castro vs Guevara, Martin L. King vs Malcolm X, Lady Diana vs Elizabeth II, and Mandela vs De Klerk.

The first episode, Airbus vs Boeing tells of the rivalry between Boeing and Airbus. This rivalry between Boeing and Airbus without question, led to one of the greatest human and technological advancements of the 20th Century.