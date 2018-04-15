Kogi West: Doyen begins 5- day free medical care

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A non-governmental organization, Doyen and Susan Foundation, has begun a five-day free medical outreach in Kogi West.

The outreach, carried out in conjunction with Ark of Noah Foundation, is targeting 2,500 patients who have filled form for medical attention spread across the seven council areas of the senatorial district.

Chairperson of the Foundation, Chief (Mrs) Adedoyin Ibikunle, who launched the programme at Isanlu, the headquarters of Yagba – East LGA, said government alone could not meet the health needs of the people.

Ibikunle, who is aspiring to represent the zone after the 2019 elections, also encouraged the people to take their health seriously in spite of the economic challenges, stressing that there is no excuse not to focus on one’s health.

She said she decided to add medical care to the education programme the Foundation had been known for, because of the need to ameliorate the health challenges of the people.

Head of the medical team, Mrs Abisola Abayomi, said that from the form filled by the beneficiaries of the medical care, they had categorised them according to their health challenges.