KIDNAP of Chief Balogun’s Twins: Abductors reduce ransom to N10m

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—AS the abductors of a set of twins of the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun reduced the ransom from N100 million to N10 million, the family of the monarch has expressed optimism the children will soon regain their freedom.

The abductors who, last week, abducted the children and their mother at the Akobo residence of the monarch had earlier demanded N100 million but reduced it to N40 million which has now been reduced to N10 million.

They later dropped the mother along Ojoo road.

It was gathered that the abductors were using a SIM card removed from the phone of the mother to call the monarch and other numbers of the family found on the SIM card that they thought could help in facilitating their ransom demand.

Father of the victims, Oba Balogun confirmed that the ransom had been reduced to N10 million and expressed conviction that his children would soon be released.

Though, he refused to disclose whether or not the ransom would be paid and where it would be paid, the elated father of the twins maintained that his concern for now “is to have my children back and I’m not bothered about all the niceties of where, when and how you journalists are concerned about.”

Oba Balogun said: “I’m very much optimistic that my children will join the rest members of the family very soon by the special grace of God and when they arrive, all of you will be in the know. I thank Nigerians, both at home and in diaspora for the massive support my family received so far and which we are still receiving.

“I’m also grateful to the state government and once again to the security agents for their efforts in ensuring the release of the kids just as I want to thank my tormentors in advance for the care given to the innocent children. May anything called sorrow be far away from all of us. I will say more when the kids reunite with other family members.”