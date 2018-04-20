Kebbi begins free feeding for pupils

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI—KEBBI State government, yesterday, flagged off Home-Grown Feeding Programme in primary schools of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner for Education, Mohammadu Aleiro, said Governor Atiku Bagudu’s administration embraced the programme following the Federal Government’s resolve to improve education through the introduction of free feeding of primary 1 to 3 pupils in all public primary schools of the participating states, of which Kebbi is one.

According to Aleiro, a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed between Kebbi State and National Social Investment Office, Abuja, for a smooth take off of the feeding programme in Kebbi State.