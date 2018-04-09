Katsina lawmaker calls on Senate to pass Federal Polytechnic Daura Bill

A member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, has called on the Senate to urgently pass the Bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Daura, sponsored by late Sen. Mustafah Bukar.

Yahaya, representing Daura constituency of the state made the call in an interview with Newsmen in Daura on Monday.

He said that the polytechnic, if established, would promote the educational quest of the people of the area and the nation at large, stressing, “it would also boost the economic fortunes of the area.’’

The lawmaker stressed that education was the only asset that could be bequeathed to the next generation not distribution of cash gifts and construction of white elephant projects that has no impact on the lives of the people.

He lauded the efforts of Katsina State Government for earmarking 20 per cent of its 2018 budget to education.

Yahaya said that the state government has so far rehabilitated, renovated and constructed additional schools in order to increase access to education.

“It is painful that we have no federal polytechnic in Katsina State,’’ the lawmaker lamented, adding that state-owned College of Legal Studies in Daura could not accommodate the admission needs of the people of the zone.

The Daura Zone has 12 local government areas comprised of Daura, Zango, Sandamu, Mai’adua, Baure, Dutsi, Mashi, Mani, Ingawa, Bindawa, Kusada and Kankiya.

It was recalled that the bill seeking for the establishment of the polytechnic has passed first reading.