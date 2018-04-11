Katsina govt absorbs 62 casual workers into civil service

The Katsina state government has absorbed 62 casual workers into the state civil service to reduce redundancy. Our correspondent reports that the absorbed workers were those who were operating casually in the state hotels board in the last 18.years.

Malam Ibrahim Muazzam Abdullahi, the director general of the Katsina media and publicity whose spoke at the formal presentation of employment offers to the absorbed staff called on them to be committed and dedicated to their duties, stressing we would not victimize any staff as we would reward merit and sanction laxity.

Abdullahi lamented a situation where a person would be working for 18 consecutive years as casual staff, stressing this was a clear case of exploitation and deprivation.

He stressed that the administration of Gov Aminu Bello Masari was all out to ensure justice to everybody devoid of sentiment or primordialities.

The director expressed optimism that the present APC administration would leave the state much better than it met it in 2015 through job creation and training of youths on vocational skills.

He added that the mission and vision of the Masari led administration was to rid the state of poverty, unemployment, political thuggery and drug abuse especially among the vulnerable groups.

In his remarks, the general manager (GM) of the state hotels board Alhaji Abubakar Badaru Jikamshi commended the bold effort of the state government in absorbing the workers into the mainstream of Katsina State civil service.

He said other states were disengaging workers from service but Katsina was busy reabsorbing and reinstating workers into the service, stressing this action was spectacular.

Malam Musa Shehu, the spokesperson of the benefiting workers commended the state government for absorbing them. He assured that they would respect the civil service rules and would continue to pray for the return of Gov Masari in 2019.

Our correspondent reports that different shades of opinion prayed for the best on the government of Aminu Bello Masari for such spectacular action.