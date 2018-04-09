Kano residents jubilate as Buhari declares plans to run for 2019

Kano – Many youths in Kano jubilated as the news broke of President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to run for second term come 2019.



They said they were happy to learn that the President declared his interest in the 2019 Presidential race at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Some of the youths who spoke with our correspondent, expressed optimism that President Buhari would be able to complete the development projects that he has started by the time he completed his eight-year tenure in 2023.

Usman Baba told NAN that the past three years of the Buhari administration has been spent restoring security in the country and fighting corruption.

“We are happy and hoping that President Buhari should return to embark on infrastructural development since he has already retrieved a lot from looters. ”

” We don’t want someone to come and embezzle the retrieved loot or divert it to some looters again. That is why we want him to serve another term. ” Baba said.

Abduljalal Mu’azu, also expressed optimism that if Buhari wins a second term, the country’s situation might improve.

A female respondent Malama Maryam Musa, also said that the world had accepted the President as trustworthy and transparent.

Kano is pivotal to President Buhari’s second term bid as the state gave him the highest number of votes in the 2015 election, just like in the elections of 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Out of the 2,172,447 votes cast in Kano in 2015, Buhari won 1,903,999 votes, leaving the rest of the field to scramble for the fewer than 250,000 left. (NAN)