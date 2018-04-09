Journalist petitions IGP, alleges threat to life by Kogi state’s Chief of Staff, Onoja

…They’re ‘Janjaweed’ media organization trying to cover a lie with another lie – Onoja

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Deputy Editor of DAILY​​POST, Mr. Wale Odunsi , has petitioned the Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over an alleged threat to his life by Mr. Edward Onoja, the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

In a petition submitted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, April 9, Mr. Odunsi claimed that Mr. Onoja threatened to kill him for publishing a story against him.

The said story published by some online media (Not Vanguard) claimed the Chief of Staff was involved in an accident with his wife and baby.

The journalist who petitioned the IGP also said that he has written to the IGP to carry out an investigation into the alleged threat because he does not want his life cut shot.

The petition partly reads thus: “​Mr. Onoja called me at exactly 10:39am on Sunday April 8, 2018​ via phone. The call was less than three minutes. (Please see call record screenshot).​

“He complained about a story we published about him and insisted it was false. I politely told him to write to our management to formally complain.​ ​But he dismissed my advise.

“He claimed the story was a hatchet job but I quickly replied him that some other media houses ​- including The Punch and Guardian Newspapers – ​reported similar story.​

“Mr. Onoja continued to speak in harsh tones and told me point blank that he would order hit on me. I asked if he was threatening me and he said ‘Yes, mark my words. I will kill you.’

“He went on to say ‘Anywhere I see you, I will tear you apart’. These are weighty statements which any reasonable person must not take lightly.

“I am writing to you to please use your good office to investigate this threat before my life is cut short. Even though I believe God Almighty gives and takes life, a direct and unequivocal statement such as Mr. Onoja’s should not be swept under the carpet.”

However, Mr. Onoja refuted the allegation, describing it as totally false.

The Chief of Staff, while speaking to Vanguard on phone, asked rhetorically if an unconscious man, as reported in the story about him, can threaten another person’s life.

He said the claim is false just as the said publication about him was equally false.

According to him, he never even travelled with any member of his family as reported by the story.

“They are a lying media organization. They lied that I had an accident and that I was unconscious.”

“They will hear from my lawyers.”

“They are a ‘Janjaweed media organization. From the publisher to the editor and the reporters, they should go for and do at least six months professional training from professional media organizations like Vanguard.”

“I didn’t even travel with my wife or baby that day. I didn’t even hit a rod or anything.”

Asked if he threatened the life of the journalist, the Chief of Staff said “They are only trying to cover a lie with another lie. They are quacks and they are rubbing negatively on other professional media organizations like yours (referring to Vanguard journalist).”

“If that publication was given to my mother or father, who is aged, what do you think would have happened? What if, after reading the false publication and someone had hit the road to come and know what happened and then something happened?”

“The regulating agency should withdraw the license of media houses like DailyPost who publish fake news and lies. There are wars everywhere because of this type of false reports.”

“My position is that while they wait for my lawyers, they should go do at least a six months’ training so that they can report accurately.”