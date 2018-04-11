Jos stadium ready for continental matches in May – official

The Jos ultra-modern stadium will be ready for continental matches in May, Mr Plamen Iliev, Director, BCC Tropical Nig. Ltd, handlers of the project, said on Wednesday in Jos.

Iliev told Plateau governor Simon Lalong, who paid an unscheduled visit to the site, that materials needed to meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) specifications had been acquired and were being installed.

Reigning Premier League Champions, Plateau United, one of Nigeria’s four representatives in CAF continental competitions, have been banned from playing their home matches in Jos because of the state of the stadium.

Supporters of the Jos side have blamed the soccer outfit’s early exit from the CAF Champions League on the fact that it played its home matches in Kano, far away from home.

Iliev, who took the governor round the stadium, said that the dressing room, the seats, the scoreboards and other requirements of CAF would be ready in May.

In a brief remark, Lalong said that government had desired to meet all the conditions before the commencement of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and CAF competitions, but was frustrated by the paucity of funds.

He expressed optimism that Plateau United will play the remaining continental matches in the new stadium.

“We are also optimistic that the stadium will be among the projects we will inaugurate in May,” he added. (NAN)