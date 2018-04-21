Jos carnival village will create jobs for youths – commissioner

The Plateau State Government says the Jos carnival village will create massive business opportunities for youths and reduce nefarious acts.

Mrs Tamwakat Weli, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, said this in an interview with newsmen in Jos on Saturday.

The Commissioner said that the carnival village would start on May 1st and end on May 13th, would witness convergence of representatives from the local governments and other organisations to showcase the unique products, skills and services in Plateau.

“ Tourists have the opportunities to get our arts and artifact as souvenirs to take to their different locations. Many youths would be exposed to business opportunities, they can sell their wares, network and develop their dream empires.

“ it would also serve as venue for funfair and a one-stop shop for our visitors to get a glimpse of the culture, people and tourist sites we have.

“This gesture would also develop the entrepreneurial skills of youths and discourage their vulnerability from being engaged in nefarious activities “ she said.

She said the grand prize of a KIA Sorento SUV was on Friday unveiled for the carnival lottery competition and its official website launched.

“ The sale of the lottery tickets begins today and ends on June 21st at designated shopping malls, eateries and banks in Jos,“ she said.

Newsmen report Mr Dan Manjang, the Commissioner for Science and technology, also described the inauguration of the Jos carnival website as apt as the world was currently digital.

She said it would give global access to tourist potential and sites in the state to prospective visitors.

Winners of the carnival culinary festival, earlier held in March, were given their prizes.

Panskhin Local Government emerged first and received an air conditioner, Kanke Local Government, a washing machine, while Jos East was awarded a water dispenser.

Other activities lined up for the carnival are the music fiesta, street parade and children’s fiesta.

NAN