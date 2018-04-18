JOHESU strike: We’ll attend to emergency cases – Kebbi FMC MD says

Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kebbi, says the hospital will provide skeletal services to patients.

Ibrahim told newsmen on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi that they would attend to emergency cases in order to save lives.

He was reacting to the strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), which began on Tuesday midnight.

The director said that patients that needed longevity of staying or surgery in the hospital would be transferred to state hospitals.

“The JOHESU is on strike and we cannot deny them the exercise of their right; but we too have our own right to exercise the directive and position of the Federal Government of `no-work, no-pay’,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said the centre was just running an emergency, adding: “We are going to utilise the available manpower we have in the centre for the period of the strike.’’

The state branch Chairman of JOHESU, Mr Ishaqu Ransome, told newsmen that the union wished that the strike action could be avoided, but the chapter would have to join the nationwide strike as directed by the national body.

“As you can see the level of compliance is about 75 to 80 per cent and people will soon come to term with our position and stop coming to the centre,’’ he said.

Ransome said the management of the FMC would be responsible for all hospital property and held liable for any lost, damage or theft during the period of the strike.

He cautioned management not to intimidate, harass, force or coerce any member of JOHESU willing to participate in the nationwide strike.

The chairman thanked the management of FMC Birnin Kebbi for its understanding.

Newsmen report that the situation at the facility is worrisome as it is the only federal hospital serving the people in the state and neighbouring countries of Benin and Niger Republics.

