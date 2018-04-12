Iwobi has scored more goals for Nigeria than Arsenal — Keown

Former Arsenal defender, Martin Keown has urged up and coming Gunners striker, Alex Iwobi to take full advantage of the opportunity given to him by coach Arsene Wenger and established himself in the starting squad.

Keown, who expressed his reservation towards Iwobi’s output, has called on the Nigeria international who impressed in the No. 10 role against Southampton last weekend to ‘deliver’.

“It is time for Alex Iwobi to deliver. He has been in the first team for three seasons now but has not really trained on.

“He’s neat and tidy but is not decisive enough. He’s scored more goals for Nigeria than Arsenal this season – two goals in 32 games is not good enough for an attacking player, even if a lot of those are from the bench.”