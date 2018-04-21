It is Buhari who Is lazy and not Nigeria’s youth – Reno

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 was my saddest day of 2018 so far. My privilege as a Nigerian was breached when President Buhari, who should be the main marketer and chief diplomat of Nigeria and Nigerians, took time out if his not very busy schedule to de-market Nigeria before elite world business and political leaders at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

Asked a question about how he intends to address the huge youth unemployment in Nigeria during a business forum at the ongoing CHOGM, Buhari resounded thus:

“About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one.

More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education for free.”

What a fallacious and provocative statement! First of all, it is not true. But if even it is true, is that the type of talk that should proceed out of the mouth of a man who is meant to be the father of the nation?

And this is now a habit with Buhari. He has also previously slandered Nigerians when he called his own people ‘criminals’

In a February 5, 2015 interview he gave to the Telegraph of London.

During that interview he said:

“Some Nigerians claim is that life is too difficult back home, but they have also made it difficult for Europeans and Americans to accept them because of the number of Nigerians in prisons all over the world accused of drug trafficking or human trafficking.”

But in truth, between Nigerian youths and President Buhari who wants to sit and do nothing? What rubbish coming from a President who lies that rats chased him from his office so he could work at home! A lazy President who cannot supervise his Inspector General of Police to know where he is calls Nigeria’s youths lazy. He will hear from them in 2019!

Nigerian youths created Nollywood from the scratch without government support. 77% of Black doctors in America are Nigerians, mostly youths who were frustrated out of Nigeria due to the inept leadership of the likes of Buhari. Throughout his life, can Buhari name one thing he has run successfully? Meanwhile millions of Nigerian youths run successful businesses.

10 million jobs have been lost since 2015. It is not laziness that makes Nigeria’s youth jobless, it is Buhari’s incompetence that makes them jobless.

How many of Buhari’s children are gainfully employed? His son Yusuf is busy riding multimillion power bikes while the father insults us! It is what he ought to say about himself that he is saying about Nigeria’s youth.

Buhari is the one that does not want to work. What project has he initiated, started and completed in 3 years? The only thing he knows how to do is blame and condemn! Jonathan gave youths #YouWIN. What has Buhari given youths besides sorrow, tears and blood?

When he said Nigerian youths want to “sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare”, Buhari is describing himself.

He sits and does nothing at Aso Rock.

He gets free housing at the Presidential Villa.

He spends 103 days in a London clinic and we the ‘lazy’ people of Nigeria pay for it!

Joblessness makes him talk anyhow!

According to some estimates, there are over 2 millions Nigerian youths hawking various produces, wares and goods from morning to night under the hot African sun, yet their lazy President who has not initiated, started and completed any project in three years called them, lazy people who want to “sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare.”

The annoying thing is that he later asked the investors in the audience to consider investing in Nigeria. Buhari understands very little about cause and effect.

How can you in one breath say that your country’s youth are lazy and do not want to work and in the next you appeal to foreign investors to come and invest in Nigeria?

Someone please explain to Buhari that a father who calls his daughter a prostitute should not expect suitors!

Imagine Buhari saying Nigeria’s youth are not educated! Between Buhari and Nigeria’s youth who hired 13 SANs to prevent from showing his WAEC certificate? It is Buhari’s education that is dubious and not that of Nigeria’s youth who love education enough to seek it home and abroad!

The mace of the Nigerian Senate was allegedly stolen by a member of President Buhari’s own party from the National Assembly, Buhari kept quiet. A man he gave a political appointment was jailed for ₦182 million fraud, Buhari still kept quiet. He only spoke when it involved insulting Nigeria’s youth. Those same youths are waiting for him with their PVCs!

How does Buhari expect Nigerian youths fighting Boko Haram to feel? Many of them have died in the cause of serving Nigeria. How does he expect youth corpers to feel? Have his own kids, Zahra and Yusuf served their fatherland via NYSC or the military? They ride power bikes and get married in multi million Naira weddings while their father insults Nigerian youths!

President Buhari has a cabinet of 36 ministers and not one of them is a youth. The median age of his ministers is 52 years while the median age of Nigeria’s population is 17.9 years. His cabinet is not representative of Nigeria. That is why he thinks our youths are lazy and uneducated.

Buhari condemns Nigerians youths for being lazy, yet it took him six months to name his ministers. He even gave jobs to dead people because he was too lazy to do due diligence. What more evidence of laziness can there be than the fact that he did not know that his own IG of Police had not obeyed his orders to relocate to Benue?

I am even more peeved with the silly response from the Presidency to this saga.

I am ashamed for Femi Adesina if he is not ashamed for himself and his family! Is he not embarrassed? Look at the pitifully pathetic statement he released yesterday saying Buhari did not call all Nigerian youths lazy. He only called ‘a lot of them’ lazy.

Silence is better than such a statement. Advise to Femi: When you are in a hole, stop digging! What is the difference between a lot and all, Femi? Remember you are a pastor. Do not be the fly that followed the corpse into the grave. Save some of your integrity. There is life after Aso Rock. I am living proof of that! Femi, don’t allow yourself be the toilet roll President Buhari uses to wipe himself.

Former President Jonathan was also in the U.K. to give a speech at the famous Oxford Union of Oxford University on October 24, 2016. Compare what he said to what Buhari said:

“I believe in the Nigerian youth and indeed African Youths. My conviction is not only an emotional one, but one grounded in my experience with youths from all over the continent. Despite incredible challenges, Nigerian youths are achieving great things and placing Nigeria positively in the world map. Nigerian youths are an inspiration to their leaders”.

As our youths will say, just negodu the difference between a real leader and a real lidder!

As an aside, has anyone noticed how quiet the Presidency has been since Senator Omo Agege and his thugs allegedly invaded the Senate and stole the mace? Even foreign governments have condemned the act, but the Buhari government maintains a loud silence. Silence often means consent. Or worse, complicity.

I may not have any proof, but I personally believe that what happened at the Senate, with the theft of the mace, could not have happened without the knowledge of the executive. There are police stationed at the National Assembly premises. If you believe they allowed thugs come in without receiving an ‘order from above’ then you should also believe Buhari’s promise of making $1 equal to ₦1.

Let me just end here before I get so angry and tell the President about himself.

Reno’s Nuggets

Be careful the names you give your children, it affects their character. Is it a coincidence that Lai lies, that El-Rufai is made up of the same letters as failure, that Garba speaks garbage, that buratai is brutal? Now look at Omo Agege behaving like an Agege tout! Names matter!

Reno Omokri

Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies.