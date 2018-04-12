Int’l Day of Human Space Flight: Obaseki lauds landmark achievements, urges resource optimisation

…says no mountain is too high to deter a willing mind

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has saluted the efforts of scientists at demystifying the outer space, through space flight, and harnessing the God-given space resource for the good of humanity.

Obaseki gave the commendation on Thursday in commemoration of the International Day of Human Space Flight, celebrated by the United Nations on April 12, each year.

“With spaceflight, scientists have conquered the age-old myths and mysteries about the outer space and several space missions have revealed the enormous resources in space,” the governor said, and challenged Edo people “to reach for the stars in all their endeavours,” as there are no mountains too high to cross, for people who are determined to succeed.

Obaseki said it took the courage of a few individuals to embark on the first flight to space, an activity that was thought impossible before their mission.

He added that “with space missions, the mounting of communication and earth observation satellites in space, the exploration of celestial structures and space probes as well as space tourism have become scientific past-time and regular voyages for several countries of the world and the private sector.”

The governor noted that while there is need to celebrate the gains of space flight in the various aspects of human life, he asserts that “there is room to do more in the area of research, into the optimisation of space resources.”

He said that the Edo State government is reforming its processes by leveraging on Information and Communication Technology that are backed by space-based satellites, to deliver quality services to Edo people within the shortest time possible.

“Our reforms in the agricultural sector will rely on weather data supplied by earth observation satellites, to ensure that our farmers are not exposed to the vicissitudes of changing climatic conditions.”

He called for stronger synergy between governments at all levels and the private sector to sponsor more space missions for enduring solutions to developmental problems.

The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/65/271 of 7 April 2011, declared 12 April as the International Day of Human Space Flight “to celebrate each year at the international level the beginning of the space era for mankind, reaffirming the important contribution of space science and technology in achieving sustainable development goals and increasing the well-being of States and peoples, as well as ensuring the realization of their aspiration to maintain outer space for peaceful purposes.”

12 April 1961 was the date of the first human space flight, carried out by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet citizen. This historic event opened the way for space exploration for the benefit of all humanity.

The agency expressed its deep conviction of the common interest of mankind in promoting and expanding the exploration and use of outer space, as the province of all mankind, for peaceful purposes and in continuing efforts to extend to all States the benefits derived there from.