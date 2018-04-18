Inter Milan teenager Karamoh reprimanded for showboating

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has chided teenager, Yann Karamoh, for showboating in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A even though he recognises the Frenchman pleases the crowd.

Karamoh, 19, has been used sparingly since joining on loan from Ligue 1 side Caen in the close of season but scored a stunning goal in the 2-1 win over Bologna in February.

He enjoys playing to the crowd but a back heel in front of Cagliari’s Leandro Castan in the first half was too much for Spalletti and also angered the Brazilian.

“He’s a strong player with flair and a good turn of pace.

“The fans like him although the back heel he did are a gesture which should not be repeated if he wants to become a champion,’’ said the coach.

“In terms of finishing and the overall balance of the team, he can improve but he’s a lad of real quality. With the right focus and through hard work, he could become a great player.’’

Spalletti added, “He is very creative and that means that collaborating with teammates is tricky for him but he mustn’t get into bad habits.’’

Karamoh made no apologies for the trick but said, “I often do these things, it is what football is all about.’’

“I had a lot of chances, I missed them but I will have more in the future.

“The applause from the crowd at the San Siro gives me a lot of satisfaction and helps my self-confidence to grow with every chance and opportunity I get to play,’’ he added. (NAN)