Insecurity, immunisation: el-Rufai engages 17,000 monarchs at N10,000 per month

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—GOVERNOR Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has engaged the services of no fewer than 17,000 village heads in the state to assist it tackle insecurity and mobilise their subjects to fully participate in mobilising their children against child-killer diseases.

At a briefing in Kaduna, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Professor Kabir Mato, explained that the strategic position the village heads occupy make them invaluable in government’s quest to effectively cover the entire state in immunisation and providing prompt information on security issues.

Each of the village head is to get a monthly stipend of N10,000.

According to Professor Mato, “their unique location makes village and ward heads such valuable partners in increasing immunisation coverage and improving record keeping at the grassroots.

“They can mobilise communities to participate in immunisation and to register births and deaths.

“In addition, they constitute a veritable front line of security information that can help in early warning, thwart threats and enhance peace and harmony in our communities.

“For these roles, the state government has decided to pay a monthly allowance to 17,000 wards heads.

“This allowance represents a token of appreciation for their roles in complimenting formal government efforts to deliver public goods in the health and security sectors.

“This move also marks a major landmark in the restructuring of this traditional institution in the state to perform defined roles and deploy its relevance in modern governance.”